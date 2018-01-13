The Thread – Back to the Big Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell is pursuing his circus dream -- again!!! This time, he's pursuing a position with Circus Harmony and their new show, "Legato." Does Tim have what it takes to join the act? Along the way, Tim introduces you to some incredible performers, including a 9-year-old girl doing her part to put an end to cancer; a teen author who chooses to serve others in the midst of her own struggle; a team of charities joining forces to make a more powerful impact in their community; and a chef who, through a near-death experience, has discovered the real recipe for a full life. Catch the fun--and Tim's many costume changes--on The Thread, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.