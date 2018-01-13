Whiskey Workshop at Cork & Barrel on January 22nd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS - Cork & Barrel Chop House and Spirits is hosting a Whiskey Workshop on Monday, January 22nd from 7 to 9 pm. The class will be run by James Nahm, one of the mixologists at the restaurant.

Guests will get to taste a variety of whiskey, bourbon and scotch using different types of glassware (including the Norlean Glass) to taste the difference in the liquors.

Tickets are $40 a person and includes your tastings, a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres. Purchase your tickets on eventbrite or call (636) 387-7030. Tickets are limited.

For more information on Cork and Barrel and other events at their restaurant visit: www.corkandbarrel.com.