× 2 Freeport performers to appear at National Archives

FREEPORT, Ill. – Two performers from Freeport are set to portray Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the National Archives in Washington.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports that Lincoln portrayer George Buss and Douglas portrayer Tim Connors will give a performance Feb. 22 about the Lincoln-Douglas debates during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign in Illinois. The performance will be moderated by Harold Holzer, who has chaired the Lincoln Bicentennial Foundation and co-chairs The Lincoln Forum.

Buss has performed as Lincoln for 32 years across the country, including once before at the National Archives. Connors has portrayed Douglas for more than a decade in 11 states.

The event also will include a performance by Phil Darius Wallace of St. Louis as Frederick Douglass.