2 Freeport performers to appear at National Archives

Posted 11:13 am, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, January 14, 2018

President Abraham Lincoln poses for a photograph on November 8, 1863, days before he delivered the Gettysburg Address.

FREEPORT, Ill. – Two performers from Freeport are set to portray Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the National Archives in Washington.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports that Lincoln portrayer George Buss and Douglas portrayer Tim Connors will give a performance Feb. 22 about the Lincoln-Douglas debates during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign in Illinois. The performance will be moderated by Harold Holzer, who has chaired the Lincoln Bicentennial Foundation and co-chairs The Lincoln Forum.

Buss has performed as Lincoln for 32 years across the country, including once before at the National Archives. Connors has portrayed Douglas for more than a decade in 11 states.

The event also will include a performance by Phil Darius Wallace of St. Louis as Frederick Douglass.