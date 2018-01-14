× 2 heads saved this rare Missouri snake from untimely death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A rare two-headed snake is on public display at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson.

The juvenile Western ratsnake, which is not venomous, was discovered under a house in Hurley.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the snake went on display at the Hatchery Friday. It’s still not clear if the snake is male or female.

John Miller, a manager at the hatchery, says so far the snake is healthy, growing and has shed its skin twice. When it’s full grown, it will be about 6 feet long.

Miller says both of the snake’s heads can eat, so the rest of its body is like any other snake.

Western ratsnakes, formerly known as black ratsnakes, are common throughout Missouri. Miller says they are valuable because they eat rodents.