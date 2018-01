× 2018 Cardinals Winter Warmup Begins

The 2018 Cardinals Winter Warmup got underway at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, January 13.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You will hear from John Mozeliak , Cardinals President of Baseball Operations on who is the Cardinals closer as of now for the 2018 season. New pitcher Miles Mikolas also is interviewed about his excitement in joining the Cardinals this coming season. Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia, who was hardly recognizable since he shaved his signature beard, talked about the "painful" shaving this off season.

The Cardinals Winter Warmup continues through Monday, January 15.