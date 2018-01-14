Arts Pop: Ranking the work of TV creator Ryan Murphy

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are a fan of watching television, then it’s likely you have watched a lot of Ryan Murphy’s work. Murphy is the creator of the popular programs Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story. Fresh off the success of his The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the creator/producer/director is back with The Assassination Gianni Versace, which premieres on Wednesday on FX.
St. Louis Post Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is a big fan of Ryan Murphy’s work. This week, he’s ranking Murphy’s work in Sunday’s A&E section of the paper.