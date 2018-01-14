× County Police investigating fatal accident in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police investigators are looking into an accident that killed a driver Sunday morning around 10:30 am.

Police say the accident happened at Baumgartner Road and Lemay Ferry Road, when the driver of a jeep appears to have travelled through the intersection and struck a passenger vehicle going north on Lemay Ferry Road.

The male driver of the passenger car was seriously injured and transported to the hospital where he late died. The male driver of the jeep suffered minor injuries and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld till notification of next of kin.

The accident remains under investigation.