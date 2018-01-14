Keeping your pets safe during cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - "Under 35, bring Rover inside" is the saying we all need to remember as the unseasonably cold weather continues across the region. If your pet absolutely has to be outside, it needs to have an insulated dog house, small enough for them to be able to keep their body temperature up. Also, food and water have to be accessible so they can maintain their body weight in order to keep their body heat up. It's important to note that a pet in an unheated garage will not be able to maintain their body heat because the space is too large.

If you see an animal in distress, injured or outside in this bitter cold weather, call the Animal Cruelty Task Force at: (314) 647-4400 or the main headquarters at (314) 647-4400.

For more cold weather safety tips visit: www.hsmo.org.