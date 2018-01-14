× Missouri man sentenced to prison for DUI fatal crash

PLATTE CITY, Mo. – A drunk driver who rear-ended another car on Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri, killing the driver, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd says 25-year-old Nicholas Sanders, of Platte City, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in November to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.

Sanders admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed 58-year-old Michael Sear.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the early morning hours of May 28, 2016. Troopers found two vehicles in the median and say Sanders smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech.

Sear was unresponsive. He was taken to North Kansas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.