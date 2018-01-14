Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Motown at the Moolah benefitting Moolah Air Patrol February 3rd

Posted 10:31 am, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, January 14, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Motown at the Moolah is a fundraiser for the Moolah Air Patrol and takes place February 3rd, 2018. It's guaranteed to be a fun night of dancing and music. It will feature Theo Peoples' of the Temptations and The Four Tops.

The live performance will take place from 7 to 9 pm but doors open at 6 pm. A DJ will play following the performance from 9 to 11 pm.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance or $30.00 at the door! Buy a table of 10 for $200 and get 10 free drink tickets!

To purchase tickets online visit: www.moolah.org.