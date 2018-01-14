One on One with Basketball Hall of Fame Nominee Ed Hightower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Longtime local school administrator and basketball referee Dr. Ed Hightower was informed this week that he is a nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Hightower, now retired, spent his working days in education, including a 19 year run as Superintendent of schools for Edwardsville District 7. Hightower had a second job in addition to education, a college basketball referee, for 36 years.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Dr. Hightower had a fun conversation about the many experiences the referee had with such great college coaches like Norm Stewart of Missouri and Billy Tubbs of Oklahoma. Hightower says during the interview that if he had to choose between his two jobs, it would always be education!