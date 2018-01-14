Return of wintry weather could cause headaches for motorist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Old Man Winter is roaring back into the St. Louis Metro Area. Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill will be sub-zero through Wednesday.

Snow is expected to accumulate from 1 to 2 inches in the Metro Area.

MoDOT and IDOT will have crews out salting roads and clearing snow and ice where needed.

While some workers are facing challenging commute Monday morning, some will be staying at home Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday.

MoDOT and IDOT will also be keeping an eye on weather conditions as we prepare for another round of wintry weather.

Meanwhile, area law enforcement agencies are urging motorist to be prepared for the bitter temperatures, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Some road may be slick, or have ice on the surface that’s causing accidents in suburban and rural areas Sunday night.