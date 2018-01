× St. Louis City Police investigating Sunday morning shootings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police are busy investigating two shootings.

A 10-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right arm. It occurred about 9:15 am Sunday in the 2600 block of California. Police have no other information.

A pre-dawn shooting in north St. Louis has left a man with an injured hand. Police say the man was shot Sunday, shortly after 4 am in the 4700 block of Greer.

No word on suspects.