St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – E.J. Bellinger – January 13, 2018

The St. Luke's Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for January 13, 2018 is Fort Zumwalt South basketball player E.J. Bellinger. He is a the leading scorer for the Bulldogs and a big reason why Zumwalt South has started their season with a 12-2 record. Bellinger is averaging 25 points per game, which is among the Top Ten scorers in the area. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has more on the basketball star, who also carries a 4.2 grade point average.