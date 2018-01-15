× 3 in ambulance that flipped on way to Iowa City hospital

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say two crew members were injured when their ambulance flipped while taking a patient to Iowa City.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 near West Branch in Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says the driver likely lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway.

All three occupants were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the two crew members already have been released. No names have been released.