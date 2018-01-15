× 4 central Illinois housing agencies get $418K from US

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Four central Illinois communities will share more than $400,000 in federal housing money to help families with job-training, education and more.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the money through its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

The grants include $237,000 for the Springfield Housing Authority; $100,000 for the Peoria Housing Authority; $52,000 for the Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington; and $29,000 for the Menard County Housing Authority based in Petersburg.

The money allows the housing agencies to work with social service agencies, colleges, business and others in the community to provide necessary services to families seeking better incomes and economic independence.

The announcement was made this week by Illinois Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.