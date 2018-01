Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a large fire at a vacant home Monday night in north city.

The home was located in the 4300 block of Ashland Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

A building next door was forced to evacuate as firefighters scrambled to tame the flames.

St. Louis Fire Deparment - 4300blk of Ashland - 1st Alarm Fire (2) https://t.co/jC4PZQmFRp — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 16, 2018