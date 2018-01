× Authorities investigated suspicious death of 18-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say they’re investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Cedar Rapids apartment.

Police say the body of AnnaElise Edgeton was found around 11:20 a.m. Saturday by first responders sent to check on her. Concerns were raised after Edgeton missed time from work.

An autopsy has been ordered. No arrests have been reported.