PAW Patrol Live! at Peabody Opera House “Autism Friendly Performance”

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Peabody Opera House on Sunday, January 21. Not all of these stage shows are good for all kids, like those with autism. The loud noises and bright, confetti and flashing lights can be sensory overload for children with autism.

Ryan DeClue joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to tell us more about it.

The 2 p.m. performance on Sunday is going to be different with a sensory room. Families can continue to watch the performance in the sensory room while participating in autism-friendly activities.

This is the second time the Peabody has partnered with Fighting for Autism. In fact, one of the first venues in the country to offer a sensory room.

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure"

Saturday & Sunday

"Autism Friendly" Show Sunday at 2pm

Peabody Opera House

To learn more visit: Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000