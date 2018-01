ST. LOUIS, MO – Cardinals superstar catcher Yadier Molina is in town for the annual Winter Warm-Up. While speaking with the media Monday, he announced he’ll retire after the 2020 season, at the end of the three-year contract extension he signed last April.

Molina, 35, has won two World Series rings, received eight Gold Glove Awards, and been an All-Star eight times in his fourteen-year career.

.@Cardinals’ Yadier Molina expects to retire when his contract ends, after the 2020 season: https://t.co/yPiQUUaqb6 pic.twitter.com/NAq7bhFQRf — MLB (@MLB) January 15, 2018