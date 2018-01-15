× Chicago area could see as much as 5 inches of snow

CHICAGO (AP) _ Road crews are preparing for a winter storm that’s already covered the ground with a blanket of snow in the Chicago area and is expected d to dump as much as five inches of snow before it moves on.

As the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory on Monday afternoon, the city of Chicago has deployed more than 200 snow plows across the city and the state’s transportation department is deploying another 400 snow plows to clear expressways and other state roads in Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, and Kane counties.

Some communities such as Belvidere and Machesney Park have declared snow emergencies that prohibit people from parking on the street so that road crews can more easily plow and salt the roads.