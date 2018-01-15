Despite cold and snow, Martin Luther King, Jr. march and rally held Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Monday, the nation paused to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The civil rights icon would have been 89-years-old, if alive today. Dr. King Day is celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January and, this year, it falls on his actual birthday, January 15th.

In commemoration, the 32nd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march and rally was held Monday in Downtown St. Louis. Despite the frigid temperatures, community leaders and citizens came out to support Dr. King’s life and message.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, “He wasn’t worried about being popular. He wanted to move the needle, wanted equality. He preached peace and non-violence.”

Before the march, several city and state leaders spoke inside the Old Courthouse. The overall message: don't stop striving for change regardless of what is happening.

Redditt Hudson, the Vice President of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, says, “Coast to coast, he was despised for his activism and equal rights message, human rights, civil rights. We need to maintain our courage and commitment.”

Hudson also states it’s important to remember that Dr. King’s non-violence message was not one of non-action.

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed says the march is about solidarity and unity.

“On this day you have off, make it a day on. A day to recommit yourself and begin to work for change.”

This day also marks a moment for us all to pause and think about bettering our communities.

McCaskill adds, “The fact we've had people marching with tiki-torches, claiming white supremacy with no masks is a setback.”