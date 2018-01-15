× Former Blues chairman Mike Shanahan dies

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Blues chairman Mike Shanahan died Monday. He was 78.

Shanahan, then head of Engineered Support Systems Inc., helped purchase the franchise in 1986. He would serve as the club’s chairman from 1986 to 1995.

An official cause of death was not announced.

Blues Chairman Tom Stillman released the following statement Monday evening regarding Shanahan’s passing:

“The St. Louis Blues organization is saddened to learn of the passing of former Blues chairman Mike Shanahan. Mr. Shanahan set a shining example of leadership both on and off the ice. He captivated Blues fans and made an immeasurable impact on the organization. He will forever be remembered for his passion for the Blues, his engaging personality, and his acquisition of Brett Hull. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Shanahan family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Shanahan, who attended Mercy High School and St. Louis University, was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.

Bob Plager on Mr. Shanahan: "I am very fortunate to have been a part of the St. Louis Blues since Day 1. When I look back on all these years of the great players, great owners and great fans, one of them stands out and that's Mike Shanahan." — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 16, 2018