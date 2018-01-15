Homers for Health honors supporters with dinner at Missouri Athletic Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was a special evening Monday night for supporters of the Cardinals’ team fundraiser Homers for Health.

The Missouri Athletic Club hosted a dinner to honor key supporters. Former Cardinal Matt Holliday and his wife, Leslee, shared their love for the program.

“I think if anybody visited the hospital and met some of the families and kids they would want to get involved,” Matt Holliday said.

Homers for Health enters its seventh year this season. It’s raised approximately $4.5 million for SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Every time a Cardinal hits a home run or a pitcher strikes out an opponent, more money is raised.

“There’s no greater pain than seeing your kid go through difficult times, so we can carry that pain with parents we want to because we are parents too,” Leslee Holliday said.

This year the hospital renovated patient rooms that have not been remodeled in decades.