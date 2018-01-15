× Kansas biker group helps victims of child abuse

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ A Kansas biker group is helping victims of child abuse as they face their alleged attackers in court in Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports the Kaw River Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse formed in 2016. The worldwide Bikers Against Child Abuse movement began two decades ago. The group provides free emotional support and act as a safety buffer for children alleging abuse.

The approximately 15-member chapter works with hospitals, law enforcement, and social service centers to find families in need of support. Members go through criminal background checks to reassure the families they help.

Judy Jones is with the Missouri-based advocacy group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. She says the bikers provide camaraderie and confidence to frightened children facing hard questions and stares.

Information from: The Kansas City Star