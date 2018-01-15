Man in custody after four-hour standoff in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -A man is in custody this morning in St. Charles after a four-hour standoff. It started with an argument with a woman at an apartment complex on Michael Drive, just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man kicked the woman down some stairs. Two plumbers, working in the area, saw what happened and intervened.

The woman and a toddler were able to leave unharmed during the standoff. SWAT was called out after several attempts to contact the man went unanswered.

They finally got him to surrender peacefully around midnight.