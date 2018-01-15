Missouri Poison Center warns about Tide pod challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Don't eat laundry detergent! You would think that's something we shouldn't have to say. But, people are eating little laundry soap packets called Tide pods. Videos of people doing that have gone viral. It's not funny and people are getting sick. Ingesting them can cause anything from a mild stomach ache to severe breathing problems.

Julie Weber is the director of the Missouri Poison Center. She says that in 2017 there were 10,570 exposures to liquid laundry detergent packets.

More information: http://missouripoisoncenter.org