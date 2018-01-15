ST. LOUIS - Glimmer is a 1.5-year-old Terrier mix that came to the MEHS as an unclaimed stray from animal control. Glimmer is affectionate, potty-trained, walks well on a leash and is quiet.
She also does well with other dogs and cats.
Glimmer is a staff and volunteer favorite. She would do well in just about any home.
If you are interested in learning more about Glimmer, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!