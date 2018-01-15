Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Glimmer is a 1.5-year-old Terrier mix that came to the MEHS as an unclaimed stray from animal control. Glimmer is affectionate, potty-trained, walks well on a leash and is quiet.

She also does well with other dogs and cats.

Glimmer is a staff and volunteer favorite. She would do well in just about any home.

If you are interested in learning more about Glimmer, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!