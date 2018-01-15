‘Professional photographer’s’ hilariously bad edits launch Missouri family to internet fame

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – “Awkward Family Photos” are an internet staple. But, a photographer’s bad PhotoShop skills have launched a Hillsboro family’s pictures to a new level of internet fame. Dave and Pam Zaring’s family portraits have been shared on Facebook nearly 400,000 times.

The Zarings posted the pics to Facebook Friday with this caption:

“Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us….She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share 😂😂😂 I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke – final product 🤣”

The images all have a watermark that says “IMagery by Lesa Hall.” The photographer has not been identified. Her website and social media appear to be offline.

“Also putting this out there!! Please continue to keep this fun and silly, and be kind. In no way is this post meant to be vicious. It was worth the money we spent for the humor we received!!!! I hope y’all have laughed as hard as we have!!!!” the Zarings write in a Facebook comment.

These are the images the Zarings posted to Facebook:

This may be a better pic of the family:

The reactions to the photos are rather amusing:

Literally 5 mins in photoshop replicates the effect 🤣, besides the teeth in this and the original photo, the blending of the face color was done because the person had issues sorting out the shadows, the face was probably overlighted and he/she tried to correct that rofl pic.twitter.com/7hW99ZxvWT — Vlammenzee (@Vlammenzee) January 13, 2018