‘Recognize this ‘upstanding citizen’?’ – Suspect accused of stealing vet’s handicap license plates

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are asking the public for help to identify someone accused of stealing veteran handicap license plates from a car belonging to an older gentleman. St. Louis County Police posted an image of the suspect to Instagram with the caption, “Any recognize this ‘upstanding citizen’? 😒”

The license plate theft happened on December 11, 2017 at around noon at 727 Lemay Ferry Road.

The suspect has a prominent neck tattoo in the image released by police. St. Louis County Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or his tattoo to call the South County Precinct at 314-615-0162 and ask for Det. Scholbe.