Sedalia woman dead after apparent assault with weapon
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) _ Sedalia police say a woman has died after apparently being assaulted with a weapon.
Police Cmdr. Matthew Wirt says emergency responders went to an apartment Sunday night after receiving a report of an assault.
A woman at the scene, 33-year-old Heather McClellan, was taken to a Sedalia hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Sedalia Democrat reports Wirt said the weapon was not a firearm but would not elaborate.
Wirt said police are following several leads. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
___
Information from: The Sedalia Democrat
38.704461 -93.228261