Win the Best Seats in the House: THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The hills are alive! A brand new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to the Fox Theatre February 2 – 4, 2018. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the Von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House! Register to win four VIP tickets, plus $200 gift card from Peerless Furniture.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

Tickets are on sale now.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, January 19th at Noon!

Contest rules