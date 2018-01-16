× Attorney in Greitens’ office sought information on affair

ST. LOUIS (AP) – An attorney who works in the office of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reached out to a suburban St. Louis attorney on a fact-finding mission hours before news of the governor’s extramarital affair broke.

Attorney Al Watkins on Tuesday provided The Associated Press with audio of the call from Lucinda Luetkemeyer, general counsel in the governor’s office, that occurred Jan. 10. Hours later, St. Louis television reported details of Greitens’ affair with a St. Louis woman in 2015, when the Republican was preparing to run for governor.

Watkins says it is concerning Luetkemeyer was doing “damage control” while on the state payroll, even as the governor himself has called the affair a private matter.

Luetkemeyer says in an email she didn’t know then if the allegations involved Greitens’ personal life or “official duties.”

By JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press