Betsey Bruce and John Auble to be honored by St. Louis Press Club

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Two former FOX 2 reporters will be honored next month by the St. Louis Press Club. Leading the list of honorees at the club's annual awards gala is Betsey Bruce.

Betsey was the first woman to report news locally on a daily basis in St. Louis. She worked in the area for 45-years, making her the longest-serving television journalist in St. Louis history.

Also among the honorees, John Auble.

John spent 23-years of his career as a FOX 2 anchor and reporter. He passed away last year and is survived by his wife and children.

This year's St. Louis Press Club Gala is set for February 21st.