× Blues Hall of Famer Remembers and Reflects about Mike Shanahan

Blues Hall of Fame center Bernie Federko was interviewed by Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about the passing of former Blues owner Mike Shanahan.

Federko credits Shanahan with the re-birth of the Blues franchise in the mid 1980's and acquiring star players Brett Hull and Al MacInnis.

Federko said Shanahan was beloved by Blues players and fans for the kind and caring person he was.

Shanahan died on Monday, January 15th at the age of 78.