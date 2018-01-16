Clayton Restaurant Week to benefit Operation Food Search

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Posted 10:28 am, January 16, 2018, by

CLAYTON, Mo. - Clayton Restaurant Week takes places January 22-28. Proceeds from the event, highlighting 15 restaurants in Clayton,  will benefit Operation Food Search.

Chef Jeramie Mitchel, from Herbie's in Clayton, stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen with what to expect. He cooked Sicilian Braised Pork with Tomato fennel broth, mascarpone polenta, olives, and spinach.

Clayton Restaurant Week
15 participating restaurants in Clayton
January 22nd-28th
Dinner

To learn more visit: www.claytonrestaurantweek.com