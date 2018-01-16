Clayton Restaurant Week to benefit Operation Food Search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Clayton Restaurant Week takes places January 22-28. Proceeds from the event, highlighting 15 restaurants in Clayton, will benefit Operation Food Search.

Chef Jeramie Mitchel, from Herbie's in Clayton, stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen with what to expect. He cooked Sicilian Braised Pork with Tomato fennel broth, mascarpone polenta, olives, and spinach.

Clayton Restaurant Week

15 participating restaurants in Clayton

January 22nd-28th

Dinner

To learn more visit: www.claytonrestaurantweek.com