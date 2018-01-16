× Dangerous cold shutters schools across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Schools are closing across Missouri as temperatures dip.

Winds chills of negative 15 to 30 degrees were forecast across parts of the state. The cold can cause frostbite to exposed skin within 30 minutes.

School districts that announced closings included Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City and St. Louis Public Schools.

Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week. In parts of Kansas City and Columbia, highs in the 50s are expected by the weekend.