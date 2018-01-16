Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

DVD Tuesday: Sequel to a Classic & Mind-blowing Animation

Posted 10:03 am, January 16, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Wanna stay in and watch a movie on these bitter cold days? Kevin has a preview of the new DVDs just out today, including Blade Runner 2049, Happy Death Day, The Snowman and Loving Vincent.