Former Ferguson city spokesman charged with meth possession

ST. LOUIS – The former spokesman for the City of Ferguson was charged Tuesday with methamphetamine possession.

According to court documents, Jeff Small was pulled over January 6 in the 6500 block of Manchester Avenue, in the Ellendale neighborhood. The officer conducting the traffic stop noted one of the headlights on Small’s vehicle was out.

The officer learned Small had active warrants in other jurisdictions and took him into custody. While checking Small’s person, the officer found a plastic bag containing an unknown crystal substance and two glass pipes.

Police responding to the scene searched a fanny pack belonging to Small and found a plastic container, five plastic bags with suspected drug residue inside, dryer sheets, metal wiring, and an eyeglass case containing two pipes. The pipes also contained suspected drug residue.

Lab tests confirmed the substance in question to be methamphetamine.

Prosecutors charged Small with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Small, 44, began working for the City of Ferguson following the August 2014 killing of Michael Brown by a local police officer. Small no longer works for the city, according to a city spokesman. Prior to his employment with the City of Ferguson, Small worked as a reporter at a St. Louis television station.