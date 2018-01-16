× Greitens focused on moving forward after affair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he won’t let a “personal mistake” of an extramarital affair deter him from his work as governor.

The Republican governor posted a statement Tuesday on his Facebook page as at least five Republican lawmakers called on him to resign.

Greitens first acknowledged being “unfaithful” to his wife last Wednesday after television station KMOV reported he had an affair with his hairdresser in 2015.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf called on Greitens to resign Tuesday during a speech on the Senate floor. Four GOP House members and several Democrats also have called for his resignation.

Greitens asked for forgiveness in his statement Tuesday without specifically mentioning the affair. He said he is “focused on moving forward.”

He has denied more lurid allegations related to his affair.

5 p.m.

The attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the governor will not resign, despite calls from four Republican lawmakers for him to step down after he acknowledged an extramarital affair.

Attorney Jim Bennett also said Tuesday that Greitens has not reached a financial settlement with the St. Louis hairdresser with whom he had an affair in 2015, and she has not signed a non-disclosure agreement.

House members Kathie Conway, Steve Cookson, Marsha Haefner and Nate Walker all released statements Tuesday saying the Republican governor should consider steping aside.

Greitens has remained out of the public eye since acknowledging late Wednesday that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife. His attorney has denied more lurid allegations related to the affair.

The St. Louis circuit attorney’s office opened a criminal investigation. Al Watkins, an attorney for the woman’s ex-husband, says he turned over several hours of audio recordings between the woman and her ex-husband. He declined to comment about the content of the recordings.

3:25 p.m.

Several Republican lawmakers want Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign after acknowledging he had an extramarital affair.

House members Kathie Conway, Steve Cookson, Marsha Haefner and Nate Walker all released statements Tuesday saying Greitens should consider stepping aside.

The Republican governor has given no indication of resigning and has remained out of the public eye since acknowledging late Wednesday that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife. His attorney has denied more lurid allegations related to the affair.

Walker was an early supporter of Greitens during his gubernatorial campaign. But Walker says the scandal doesn’t appear to be going away and Greitens should resign “so that that the state can move forward.”

Several Democratic lawmakers also have called for Greitens’ resignation.

2:30 p.m.

Some Republican lawmakers are asking Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign in response to an extramarital affair he had and more lurid allegations against him.

Reps. Marsha Haefner and Steve Cookson on Tuesday said the governor should step down.

Greitens acknowledged being “unfaithful” in his marriage following a report last week by St. Louis television station KMOV about his affair with a woman in 2015.

Greitens has denied other allegations against him, including claims that he threatened to release photos of her if she spoke about the affar. The woman’s attorneys say she wants the media and public to leave her alone.

Haefner said in a statement that many lawmakers now do not trust or support Greitens. She says he’s no longer fit for office.

2:05 p.m.

An attorney who works in the office of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reached out to a suburban St. Louis attorney on a fact-finding mission hours before news of the governor’s extramarital affair broke.

Attorney Al Watkins on Tuesday provided The Associated Press with audio of the call from Lucinda Luetkemeyer, general counsel in the governor’s office, that occurred Jan. 10. Hours later, KMOV-TV reported details of Greitens’ affair with a St. Louis woman in 2015, when the Republican was preparing to run for governor.

Watkins says it is concerning Luetkemeyer was doing “damage control” while on the state payroll, even as the governor himself has called the affair a private matter.

Luetkemeyer says in an email she didn’t know then if the allegations involved Greitens’ personal life or “official duties.”

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty D-Kansas City:

Greitens must publicly and explicitly address criminal allegations

“Eric Greitens has now issued two statements admitting to marital infidelity but remains publicly silent regarding possible criminal allegations. Although the governor’s attorney says his client engaged in no wrongdoing, the people of Missouri need to hear that directly from the governor himself for it to have any credibility. By cancelling his scheduled appearances, Greitens only delays the public reckoning that must eventually take place. The longer the governor attempts to hide from this scandal, the more the denials of his surrogates ring false. “Openness and forthrightness are not virtues often practiced by Eric Greitens during his first year in office. If he hopes to survive a second, he needs to begin practicing them now. Coming clean with the people of Missouri is the only way to lift the dark cloud that is hanging over state government. If he is unable to do so, Missourians will be justified in questioning whether he can continue in office.” Gov. Greitens Statement: Before I was elected Governor, I made a mistake. It was a personal mistake, and I am sorry. I am sorry for the pain it caused to everyone impacted, including Sheena, our boys, our families, our friends, and people who have relied on me. I took responsibility with my family back when this happened, asked for God’s forgiveness and Sheena’s, and Sheena and I dealt with this together, privately. I was, and today I still am, grateful for her forgiveness and love. Much has now been written about this, and many of the assertions made have not been truthful and have proven extremely hurtful to Sheena, as well as to me. For us, the allegations that go so far beyond the facts have made this much more difficult. I made a mistake, I regret it, and Sheena and I have dealt with it between us. For us, that is where this story starts, and that is where this story ends. We again ask for privacy for everyone involved. Then and now, we are focused on moving forward. I ask for your forgiveness and hope you can find it in your heart to do so. I assure you that this personal mistake will not deter us from the mission we were sent here to do. We have been, and we will continue to work for and to fight for the people of Missouri. We will take our state in a new and better direction. There is still much work to be done, and we are back to work for the people of Missouri.