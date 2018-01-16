Greyhound driver in pursuit could face charges

RACINE, Wis. Officials say the driver of a Greyhound bus that failed to pull over as deputies pursued the vehicle for 17 miles in Racine County could face criminal charges.

Authorities were pursuing the bus traveling from Milwaukee to Chicago after receiving reports of an armed man on board threatening to kill passengers Friday night. Witnesses say passengers on the bus were yelling at the driver to stop. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the driver thought the pursuit was a training exercise.

WISN-TV says the Racine County district attorney is expected to get the sheriff’s department reports later this week. Schmaling says the man with the gun is being held on possible charges of making terroristic threats.

Greyhound says the driver has been sidelined while the case is investigated.