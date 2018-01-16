Heat Up St. Louis seeks volunteers for Hardees Rise ‘N Shine fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 18th Annual Hardees Rise ‘N Shine for Heat event will take place on Friday, Feb. 9th. Donations and sales of Sausage Egg Biscuits and Egg Biscuits will benefit Heat Up St. Louis.

Founder Gentry Trotter shares why the organization is committed to keeping Missouri and Illinois residents safe and warm this winter.

Trotter is looking for volunteers. If you'd like to help prevent area residents from using unsafe heating methods during the cold winter months, sign up at heatupstlouis.org.

