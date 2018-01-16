× Illinois delays sending voter data to multi-state program

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois will postpone submitting fresh voter data to a controversial multi-state voter registration database because the Kansas-based program hasn’t offered an updated security plan.

State Board of Elections executive director Steve Sandvoss has sent lawmakers a letter saying he’s awaiting “proposed security enhancements” and won’t participate until “security issues are addressed.”

Democratic lawmakers want Illinois to exit the free and voluntary Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program, which was designed to help clean voter rolls by making sure voters only register once.

Critics raised questions about security and the political leanings of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach who oversees Crosscheck and helped lead President Donald Trump’s now-disbanded election fraud commission. It was investigating unproven illegal voting claims.

Illinois election officials voted in November to remain in Crosscheck.

Lawmakers filed legislation requiring Illinois to quit.