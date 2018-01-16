× Illinois program helps rural students access AP classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Students at 10 rural Illinois high schools now have access to online advanced placement classes to help them better prepare for college.

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti leads the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council. She says 75 students will take part in a new pilot program that will test the feasibility of expanding the online classes to students across rural Illinois.

Sanguinetti says the classes can make college more affordable but access to them is “extremely limited” in rural areas.

Schools participating in the program are: Kankakee, Altamont, Knoxville, Quincy, Pope County, Illini Central, Tri-Point, Orangeville, Central A&M and Georgetown-Ridge Farm high schools.