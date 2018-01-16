× Jo Jo White, Basketball Hall of Famer, St. Louis Native, Passes Away (1946-2018)

St. Louis native and Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White has died. White, a star with the Boston Celtics for ten seasons in the 1960’s and 1970’s died on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from complications with pneumonia at the age of 71. White was a star basketball player at McKinley High School graduate, then took his continued his basketball career at Kansas University. He won a gold medal for the USA Basketball team at the 1968 Olympic games. White was the first round pick of the NBA’s Boston Celtics in 1969. He led the Celts to two world championships, winning the MVP of the 1976 NBA Finals. White was a seven time NBA All-Star who averaged 17 points a game in his 12 seasons in the league. White’s uniform #10 was retired by the Celtics in 1982.