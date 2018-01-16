× Man sought in Missouri shooting that killed 2, wounded 2

ST. ROBERT, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a man charged in a shooting that killed two people and wounded two others in south-central Missouri.

Forty-four-year-old Richard Taylor is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and other criminal charges.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting Thursday in St. Robert killed 24-year-old Johnathan Graham, of Crocker, and 53-year-old Sherry Gann of Dixon. The two people who were wounded were identified as 28-year-old Cassandra Gann, of Crocker, and 49-year-old David Reeves, of Dixon.

KYTV reports that Sheriff Jimmy Bench says Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him. Court records say he has a prior conviction for murder.

Besides Taylor, a 34-year-old man is wanted for questioning.