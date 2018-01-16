× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 80% off cashmere sweaters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you love the look and feel of cashmere but not the price we have a deal for you. Right now at Saks Off 5th, save up to 80 percent off men’s and women’s cashmere sweaters. Get men’s crewneck sweaters down from nearly $200 to $56.

There is a variety of women’s styles down as low as $48, including this turtleneck. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more when you enter a coupon code.

$99 Free Shipping Code: SHIP99

To shop visit: saksoff5th.com