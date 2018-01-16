Missouri Republican state reps call on Gov. Greitens to resign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The story of Governor Eric Greitens’ infidelity doesn’t seem to be going away. Several Missouri state representatives are calling on the governor to resign following details of an affair and accusations of blackmail.

At present, five state representatives, including two Republicans from the St. Louis area, have asked Greitens to step aside.

“I feel the governor should tell us what’s going on,” said State Rep. Kathie Conway (14th District, St. Charles). “To have to ask the governor to consider resigning is a very, very difficult decision to make. I don’t take it lightly. I wish I didn’t have to.”

Conway’s colleague, State Rep. Marsha Haefner (95th District, Oakville), agrees.

“From what I’m reading, there’s more. More to come. From my experience as a member of the House, this is my eighth session, these things don’t get better – they just get worse,” she said. “I think the only way for the House to move on...is to have Gov. Greitens step down and allow us to have a new governor.”

But not all representatives feel the same way. Others are choosing to take a wait and see approach before asking Greitens to resign. They want to get back to the business of Missouri.

“I think calling on the governor to resign is premature and unfair,” said State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (105th District, St. Peters). “I think that he served our country honorably and he deserves the same presumption of innocence that we grant to every American citizen. So unless there's hard facts of a commission of a crime, we need to let the investigative process take its course.”

In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Greitens reiterated his admission to the affair, his call for forgiveness, and his intention to remain in office.

Before I was elected Governor, I made a mistake. It was a personal mistake, and I am sorry. I am sorry for the pain it caused to everyone impacted, including Sheena, our boys, our families, our friends, and people who have relied on me. I took responsibility with my family back when this happened, asked for God’s forgiveness and Sheena’s, and Sheena and I dealt with this together, privately. I was, and today I still am, grateful for her forgiveness and love. Much has now been written about this, and many of the assertions made have not been truthful and have proven extremely hurtful to Sheena, as well as to me. For us, the allegations that go so far beyond the facts have made this much more difficult. I made a mistake, I regret it, and Sheena and I have dealt with it between us. For us, that is where this story starts, and that is where this story ends. We again ask for privacy for everyone involved. Then and now, we are focused on moving forward. I ask for your forgiveness and hope you can find it in your heart to do so. I assure you that this personal mistake will not deter us from the mission we were sent here to do. We have been, and we will, continue to work for and to fight for the people of Missouri. We will take our state in a new and better direction. There is still much work to be done, and we are back to work for the people of Missouri.