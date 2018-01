× Nebraska Beats Illini at the Buzzer. 64-63

James Palmer Jr’s three pointer at the buzzer won the game for Nebraska 64-63 over the Illini on Monday night in Lincoln, NE. Michael Finke’s four point play (three pointer and a free throw), had given Illinois a 63-61 lead. The loss drops the Illini record to 10-9 and 0-6 in Big Ten play. Trent Frazier led Illinois in scoring with 19. Palmer scored a game high 24 points for the Cornhuskers.