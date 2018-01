Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As temperatures are expected to drop near zero Tuesday night, one church in North St. Louis is opening its doors to help the homeless.

St. Peters AME in North City is doing what it can to help those less fortunate to stay warm Tuesday night. The church and congregation have opened their hearts to feed and shelter the homeless to make it through this cold snap.

Elliott Davis was at the church to see how the homeless are being taken care of.